ROH TV Deal Reportedly Close With Key AEW Partner
ROH will reportedly have it's own television deal in the near future.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that negotiations for an ROH TV deal are "progressing and getting close." The partner involved with Tony Khan in those negotiations is current AEW television partner, Warner Brothers Discovery.
The report indicates that the show will likely end up on Warner's TruTV network. That brand reportedly will be focused on sports content in primetime.
Chris Jericho became the ROH World Champion after a ladder war with Mark Briscoe. Meltzer surmised that the reason for that title change was to get the ROH title around the waist of a prominent star as the negotiations for ROH TV wrap up.
ROH has been a premiere independent pro wrestling promotion since 2002 and has generated some of today's biggest stars including Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Young Bucks, and countless others. Tony Khan purchased the promotion March of 2022.
Currently, the ROH product can only be viewed on HonorClub by members. The show airs on Thursday nights. The promotion under Khan's ownership has also run quarterly PPV events to coincide with the weekly television.
The most notable matches that have taken place in Khan's ROH have been the tag team match trilogy between FTR and The Briscoe Brothers.
