Exclusive: Rhea Ripley Defends WrestleMania 41 Match, Explains Intricate Storyline Details
Needless to say, but Rhea Ripley is thrilled about her upcoming Women's World Championship Match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.
The Eradicator has competed at every 'Showcase of the Immortals' dating back to WrestleMania 36, and this will mark her fifth Women's Championship match across those six shows.
While Ripley, SKY and Belair is a great match-up on paper, and the perfect showcase of the post-Four Horsewomen generation of NXT, not everyone has been on board with the path WWE has taken to get these ladies to Las Vegas.
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI that is set to drop on YouTube Monday morning, Ripley transparently talked about her WrestleMania storyline and the negative feedback on it. She also explained in detail why the story makes sense for her and all involved.
"I don't want to say we're overlooking IYO, because we're not. We know that she's a threat. We know what she's capable of. Hell, I've never beat her in a one-on-one competition. I know exactly what IYO brings to the table," Ripley said. "I feel like when it comes to me and Bianca, what we've been saying over the last two, three, four years is we've wanted to face each other at WrestleMania... We've wanted it to be a one-on-one thing."
Rhea noted that she and Bianca have simultaneously accomplished amazing things since getting the call to the main roster, albeit separately.
Royal Rumble victories, WrestleMania champion matches and victories and even gracing the cover of the WWE 2K24 video game. The careers of both women have absolutely blossomed over the past few years.
"We've accomplished so much. We've been on opposite brands, but still kind of in line with each other and taking over and being the faces of those brands and the women's divisions."
MORE: How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 41: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
With Bianca Belair having won the Elimination Chamber back on March 1, the E-S-T had already punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41. Ripley just needed to successfully defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of Raw, and the dream match was set.
Only that didn't happen. When Rhea noticed that Bianca was sitting ringside, actively cheering for IYO, she lost her temper and her focus on the match. And it cost her the championship. It was an all around heartbreaking experience.
"Seeing Bianca do that, obviously it hit me in a part of my emotions that have been hurt before by a lot of people, so I acted out."
Ripley feels as though Bianca Belair has been lying to her for years. And that betrayal is why so much of her focus these last several weeks has been on the E-S-T.
"The story is getting spicy. I know a lot of people online don't want to realize what's going on, because they hate me or whatever it is. People are going to feel whatever they want to feel. I'm not going to argue with 16 year-olds on the internet, but that's the story. And I mean, going into WrestleMania 41, I feel like, yes, I'm going to be focusing on Bianca, because she screwed me out of my opportunity twice now by being there and wanting to be a part of the spotlight and taking that away from me when she knows how much this opportunity meant to me."
While Rhea's emotions are guiding her to Bianca Belair like a laser beam, she also knows that IYO SKY is going to warrant an equal amount of attention come next weekend.
MORE: Entire WWE WrestleMania 41 Card Reportedly Revealed
"Literally, three of the biggest female stars here in WWE are going to go to war. And it's just going to mesh really, really well."
This is the second consecutive WrestleMania that IYO SKY will be walking in with gold around her waist. Last year in Philadelphia, she unsuccessfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley. This year, she'll be facing two women with a combined record of 9-2 at the Grand Daddy of Them All.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Takedown Discussions: Who Will Face Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania 41?
Latest Update On Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania Creative Plans
CM Punk Reveals The Biggest Lesson He Learned From Eddie Guerrero