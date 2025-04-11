WWE World Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 41

Wrestling On FanNation

The card for WrestleMania 41 is just about filled up.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Friday afternoon to officially announce that the War Raiders will defend their WWE World Tag Team Championships against the New Day next weekend in Las Vegas.

Erik and Ivar were successful in hanging onto their titles this past Monday on Raw, but only after they were coerced into a using a chair by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods forcing a disqualification.

Adam Pearce's announcement brings the WrestleMania 41 card to 13 confirmed matches, which potentially leaves one or two open spots.

It's largely believed that Randy Orton will still have a match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' but his opponent is up in the air following the injury to Kevin Owens. Another top contender would be the Street Profits defending their WWE Tag Team Championships. The Motor City Machine Guns are currently the No. 1 Contenders.

Current card for WrestleMania 41:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBD for the Women's Tag Team Championships

War Raiders (c) vs. New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championships

Drew McInytre vs. Damian Priest

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

