Shelton Benjamin Joins AEW; Bobby Lashley Reportedly to Debut Soon
Another member of the Hurt Syndicate, formerly known as the Hurt Business in WWE, is now All Elite.
Shelton Benjamin made his AEW debut on the five year anniversary episode of Dynamite when he interrupted a backstage conversation between MVP and Prince Nana.
Nana was confronting MVP about his recent intentions to talk 'business' with his client, Swerve Strickland. Nana even threatened to dust off his wrestling boots. MVP then introduced his business partner and head of the Hurt Syndicate complaint department as Benjamin stepped into frame behind Prince Nana.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported last month that MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley were all having contract discussion with AEW, but had not finalized any deals prior to All Out in Chicago.
With MVP and now Benjamin debuting on television, Bobby Lashley is not expected to be too far behind. Ross Sapp is now reporting that all three members of the Hurt Syndicate have signed with the company.
It's not clear yet when fans may see Lashley on AEW programming, but his debut is on the horizon. He and MVP officially became free agents in August when their WWE contracts expired. Shelton Benjamin was released from WWE back in September of 2023. He received an excellent reaction from the crowd in Pittsburgh when he appeared on screen for the first time.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
UPDATED: AEW Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery [DETAILS]
Dr. Britt Baker Faces Many Unknowns About Her Future as AEW Dynamite Celebrates Five Year Anniversary [Exclusive]
Former AEW Champion Luchasarus/Killswitch Hospitalized; In-Ring Return Unknown