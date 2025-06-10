Shotzi Blackheart Says AEW Is The Best Option For Full-Time Work
Shotzi Blackheart says that AEW would be the top promotion she'd want to work for if she ever works full-time for a pro wrestling company again.
Blackheart was interviewed on the Ariel Helwani show and put over AEW as the top option for her as a next landing spot and credited how Tony Khan deals with talent as to why.
"AEW, for so many reasons. I love their freedom. I've heard many stories of how Tony treats talent. I do love that he really cares for his talent. That is super important to me. And hot girls get to make out with each other, so like that's cool."- Shotzi Blackheart
Blackheart's contract was not renewed by WWE and her departure from the company aligned with its annual April WrestleMania talent cuts.
Blackheart signed with WWE in 2019 and made her NXT debut at the end of that year. Shotzi made her main roster debut in 2021 as part of a tag team with Tegan Nox. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and was the NXT Breakout Star of the Year in 2020.
Since leaving WWE, Blackheart has picked up some work on the independent circuit, including an appearance for GCW this past weekend. She was a surprise entrant in the Tournament of Survival and lost the triple threat death match.
