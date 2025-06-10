Ron Killings Explains How WWE Fans Brought R-Truth Back, Thanks Nick Khan And Triple H
The truth has set Ron Killings free, and he is officially back in WWE.
Killings, formerly known as R-Truth, revealed on June 1 WWE was going to let his contract expire, ending his 17-year run in the company. His departure was met with a wide degree of pushback from both in and outside of the industry, and he even began to field outside offers.
That's when he would go on to shock the wrestling world, appearing in the main event of WWE Money in the Bank and dropping John Cena to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat Cena and Logan Paul. He would then appear on Monday Night Raw, thanking the fans for making his return possible before cutting his hair and rechristening himself by his real name.
He elaborated on his promo on social media Tuesday, shouting out WWE's upper brass for helping facilitate the return as well.
"How? = YOU," Killings said, thanking the fans for making it happen. "Yall brought me back!! They heard, listened, felt, and understood."
"Thank you and man… thank you Nick Khan for allowing R-Truth to set me free!!! Im driving now…I AM Ron KILLINGS I AM THE TRUTH THE WHOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH, Now put some RESPECT on my name!"
Khan was allegedly a major part of facilitating Killings returning to WWE, thus, the shoutout from Killings. It is unclear what the exact terms of Killings' new contract are, but it is reportedly a new deal he will be working under.
