Surprising Backstage Details Emerge From AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event
Hangman Adam Page is saddling up to ride into the main event of All In Texas. But if ol' Hanger had his way, it would have been Will Ospreay facing Jon Moxley in Arlington on July 12.
Page and Ospreay put on a breathtaking main event at Double or Nothing this past Sunday, with Virginia's favorite former school teacher-turned-pro wrestler emerging victorious in the Owen Hart Cup final.
Yet details have emerged that Page had pushed for Ospreay to be the victor. And Ospreay had likewise urged Tony Khan to book his opponent to win the match.
According to a report from Fightful Select, both men were keen for the other one to win the tournament final and go onto face AEW Champion Moxley at Globe Life Field. In fact, neither man actually knew what the outcome of the bout would be until the weekend of Double or Nothing.
Tony Khan's decision over who would become the next number one contender for the AEW Title was kept incredible close to his chest, perhaps with the jockeying of each man playing a role in the late notice of the result.
Backstage, however, Fightful have reported that the atmosphere was one of shock when Page emerged as the winner, with many believing Ospreay would win the Owen Hart Cup.In
In addition, Fightful also report that they had heard AEW Champion Moxley had pitched for Page to win the match. Although whether or not Moxley's preference for Hangman to win influenced Khan's decision is unknown.
This is not the first time Ospreay has pitched to lose a major match since he arrived in AEW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion famously asked to lose to Swerve Strickland in their match for the AEW Title at Forbidden Door.
AEW All In Texas will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12. The two matches announced so far are Page challenging Moxley and 'Timeless' Toni Storm defending her AEW Women's Title against Mercedes Moné.
