AEW President Tony Khan Issues Response To WWE Counter Programming
Tony Khan didn't hold back when asked about WWE counter programming big AEW shows recently. It was a mature response, but a scathing one at the same time.
During the Double or Nothing post-PPV media scrum, Khan was asked about WWE regulary putting on shows at the same time that AEW are scheduled. In this case, WWE ran NXT Battleground on Peacock directly opposite AEW Double or Nothing in the same timeslot.
“It’s pretty consistent," Tony Khan said of the counter programming strategy by WWE. "I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett pPromotions, so a lot of scheduling that went that way. I can tell you, this will go a lot differently than that did.”
Jim Crockett Promotions competed with Vince McMahon and WWE for a while, but eventually sold to Ted Turner as they were on the brink of bankruptcy.
Tony Khan put together a popular card for Double or Nothing to go up against the NXT show. In the main event, Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He now heads to the AEW All In event to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
AEW All In takes place inside Globe Life Field in Texas and it's and event that WWE is counter programming against as well. WWE will run Saturday Night's Main Event and the second all-women's Evolution event on the same weekend.
