Wrestling On FanNation

AEW President Tony Khan Issues Response To WWE Counter Programming

Tony Khan issued a candid response to a question regarding WWE counter programming big AEW events like Double or Nothing 2025 and All In.

Zack Heydorn

AEW

Tony Khan didn't hold back when asked about WWE counter programming big AEW shows recently. It was a mature response, but a scathing one at the same time.

During the Double or Nothing post-PPV media scrum, Khan was asked about WWE regulary putting on shows at the same time that AEW are scheduled. In this case, WWE ran NXT Battleground on Peacock directly opposite AEW Double or Nothing in the same timeslot.

“It’s pretty consistent," Tony Khan said of the counter programming strategy by WWE. "I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett pPromotions, so a lot of scheduling that went that way. I can tell you, this will go a lot differently than that did.”

Jim Crockett Promotions competed with Vince McMahon and WWE for a while, but eventually sold to Ted Turner as they were on the brink of bankruptcy.

Tony Khan put together a popular card for Double or Nothing to go up against the NXT show. In the main event, Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He now heads to the AEW All In event to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

AEW All In takes place inside Globe Life Field in Texas and it's and event that WWE is counter programming against as well. WWE will run Saturday Night's Main Event and the second all-women's Evolution event on the same weekend.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Tony Khan Discusses Former TNT Champion's Lengthy Absence & When He Could Return To AEW

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Swerve Strickland Uses New Weaponized Shoe To Win Anarchy In The Arena

Hangman Adam Page Wins 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing

WWE Releases Official Poster For Worlds Collide Event With AAA

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/AEW