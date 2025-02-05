Swerve Strickland Confirms What's Next For Him After Match With Ricochet Tonight On AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland says that after he defeats Ricochet on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, he's going to return to his chase for a second run as AEW World Champion.
In an interview with Austin of Voices In The Streets Unfiltered, Strickland talked about his match with Ricochet this week and then said he wants to go after Jon Moxley.
"A mad man that I created," Strickland said of Ricochet. "He's got a lot of pent up aggression and I really forced a new side of him to come out. That's what I do. I poke the bear. I push buttons, but I unlock something special in a lot of these people. Once I'm done with Ricochet, it's onto the AEW World Championship and title reign number two.- Swerve Strickland (h/t Fightful)
Strickland and Ricochet have been feuding for over a month in AEW. Ricochet attacked and cut Strickland with scissors, and Strickland got some revenge last week when he attacked Ricochet after his match.
In addition to Strickland vs. Ricochet this week, AEW Dynamite will feature appearances from Adam Page and MJF.
Also, Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata, Will Ospreay vs. a member of The Don Callis Family, and Hounds of Hell vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will take place on this week's show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (02/05/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Rumors: Latest On Roman Reigns Injury Angle And WrestleMania 41 Plans
AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window