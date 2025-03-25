The Latest On Mariah May's AEW Future
What is Mariah May's future in AEW?
After coming up short in her quest to regain the AEW Women's Championship from Toni Storm in the "Hollywood Ending" at AEW Revolution, May could be waiting for the right time to return with a vengeance against her former mentor.
While that may be a short-term goal, her long-term future in AEW could be more interesting.
According to Fightful Select, sources state that May's contract with the company is up this summer, though it seems AEW is looking to keep the women's star on board after a career year.
Specifically, those that we’ve spoken to in AEW believe that her deal is up in the Summer. We’ve not learned if there are any option years attached to it, but one source in the company said they would be shocked if there weren’t as a deal this short is uncharacteristic for the push May got.- Fightful Select
The report also mentions that word spread of May's current contract status after her loss to Storm at Revolution a few weeks ago.
Fightful did reach out to May's representatives for comment but has yet to receive a response.
May signed with AEW in November 2023. She's won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in the summer of 2024 before going on to defeat Storm at AEW All In last August.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: The Hardy Boyz Are Reinventing Themselves In TNA While Helping The Next Generation
Young Fan Flips Off And Curses At Chris Jericho On AEW Slam Dunk Sunday
AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Results: Toni Storm & Megan Bayne Made Official For AEW Dynasty