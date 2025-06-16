The Latest On When Jamie Hayter Will Be Able To Make Her AEW Return
Jamie Hayter is currently out of action and it's not known when she'll be able to return to AEW.
The former AEW Women's Champion was written off of television on the May 28 edition of Dynamite when she was attacked by the debuting Thekla.
It's an angle that AEW producers reportedly had to 'get creative' with as Hayter was apparently banged up after her spectacular bout with Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing just a few days before. That's why Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp says a majority of the assault happened with the lights shut off across the arena.
"Since then, Hayter hasn't appeared, and wasn't at this past week's Dynamite," Ross Sapp reported late Sunday night. "Sources in the company said that Hayter would be booked if she were available and indicated she hasn't been cleared. We don't have a timetable on her return."
MORE: AEW And Jon Moxley Sued For Negligence, Civil Assault, And Battery By Production Crew Member (Exclusive)
Fightful had reached out to Hayter personally after the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament and was told she was okay. Ross Sapp noted that folks in AEW are hopeful that Jamie will be able to return to television soon.
This marks Hayter's third unfortunate absence from AEW. She missed over a year of action due to a serious back injury she suffered in 2023, and had to step away for a few months earlier this year due to a Visa issue. The Takedown on SI wishes Jamie all the best and a speedy recovery.
