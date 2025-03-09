Bella Twins Reveal Reaction To John Cena's WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn
What did the Bella Twins think of John Cena's shocking heel turn?
Cena made a potential industry-changing decision at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, where after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, he surprised everyone by turning on Cody Rhodes to align with "The Final Boss" The Rock.
And like many current and former WWE superstars, Nikki and Brie Bella have weighed in with their reaction to the stunning development.
In an interview with TK Trinidad of Women's Wrestling Talk, Brie noted that it was "about time" because she didn't know if Cena would "give in or not" during his retirement tour.
"It's about time. I'm actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn't know if he'd give in or not. So, I love it. And the way it was done...I mean, chef's kiss."- Brie Bella
Nikki, who was engaged to Cena back in 2017 before the couple called off their planned wedding a year later, also expressed her enthusiasm for the execution of the turn and compared it to "like a gift he's giving" to the fans.
"It was done so well. I think, too, to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It's not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans? It's like a gift he's giving. I think it's so cool. It was amazing."- Nikki Bella
Cena will challenge Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41, with the goal of earning a record-setting 17th World Championship victory.
Meanwhile, Nikki made her return to WWE in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match last month.
Brie also recently opened up on her interest in the possibility of a WWE in-ring return.
