Tony Khan Announces AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Date and Location
All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are taking their fourth annual joint PPV outside of the United States for the first time ever.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place in London, UK on Sunday, August 24 at The O2 Arena. Tony Khan made the announcement early Tuesday morning while appearing on the BBC London News.
Will Ospreay, AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega headline the stars that are being advertised for the show, along with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.
During the run up to Forbidden Door, AEW will be making its debut in Glasgow, Scotland with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taking place on the same night at the OVO Hydro Wednesday, August 20.
Forbidden Door will mark AEW's return to the UK in 2025, with the annual All In PPV taking place in Texas this July. The prior two events were held inside of Wembley Stadium.
Tickets for both the Forbidden Door and the Dynamite/Collision taping will go on sale Friday, May 2, but early access registration is now open. We'll provide more information as it becomes available.
