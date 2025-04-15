Tony Khan Announces AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Date and Location

As announced by AEW CEO @TonyKhan exclusively to @1AaronPaul of @BBCLondonNews, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday, 24 August at the @TheO2 in London, UK!



In addition #AEW debuts in Scotland with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @OVOHydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20… pic.twitter.com/5oU3yPwfkb