Tony Khan Announces New Women's Championship After AEW Collision
AEW President Tony Khan came out after the cameras stopped rolling on Saturday night after Collision to announce a brand new women's championship.
Speaking to the live crowd in Springfield, Massachusetts, Khan brought out a new title belt and officially announced the ROH Women's Pure Championship. He confirmed that the first champion will be crowned at the Supercard of Honor PPV event on May 2nd in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
There were no details revealed on how the first champion will be crowned or who will be involved. We'd assume that a tournament will be involved, but this remains to be seen.
Traditionally, the Pure title on the men's side has been defended under "pure wrestling rules." This includes rules such as a limited amount of rope breaks (3), no closed-fist punches to the face, the title can change hands via DQ and count-out, and more.
ROH debuted the men's Pure Wrestling Championship in 2004. There was a tournament to crown the first champion, with AJ Styles defeating CM Punk in the finals to become the inaugural ROH Pure Wrestling Champion. Others involved in the tournament included John Walters, Chris Sabin, Doug Williams, Matt Stryker, Josh Daniels and Jimmy Rave.
MORE: Tony Khan Teases AEW Is Working On Launching An App
The title was renamed the ROH Pure Championship after TNA and ROH's talent sharing agreement ended. Bryan Danielson retired the title in 2006 after it was unified with the ROH Championship during his feud with Nigel McGuinness.
The ROH Pure Championship was revived in 2020, and it has continued since Khan bought the promotion in 2022. Lee Moriarity is the current men's ROH Pure Champion.
