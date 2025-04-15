WWE Raw Results (4/14/25): Final Hype For WrestleMania, Rollins Stands Tall Over Punk And Reigns
This week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix featured all the final hype and final build to various matches at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas.
The show started out with an impromptu promo from the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Last week on the show, Jey Uso told Gunther that he wasn't afraid of him anymore and Gunther told the world in the ring with Michael Cole that Jey was full of crap.
Gunther then answered Jey's confidence last week with confidence of his own. He told Jey Uso that he was in total control when he bloodied his brother Jimmy and that he loved what he felt in that moment. Gunther said he would do the same thing to Jey at WrestleMania and beat him for the fourth straight time and retain his championship.
Gunther left the ring right after the promo, but Jey addressed it in front of the live audience later in the show. Jey stood on the announce desk as the audience yeeted with him and said that the Gunther he saw earlier was a Gunther that was afraid. Jey said that he was ready for himself, his family, and his friends to do the impossible and win the world championship at WrestleMania.
Other action on the show impacted the final WrestleMania hype as well. Bayley secured a victory over Liv Morgan in a singles match that secured momentum for her and Lyra Valkyria before they challenge Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.
Rodriguez attempted to get involved in the match on Morgan's behalf, but was thwarted by Valkyria. Instead, Valkyria helped Bayley dodge Liv's finisher, which allowed for Bayley to roll Morgan up for the victory.
Logan Paul got the upper hand over AJ Styles ahead of their battle at WrestleMania. Styles was successful and defeated Karrion Kross in a singles match this week, but Paul confronted him after the win.
Paul cut a promo as he walked down to the ring, but then attacked Styles along with Kross. Styles fought back, but the two on one was tough to beat. Paul connected with his patented right cross punch and followed that with the Paulverizer.
The situation between Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio reached a fever pitch this week before the four men will head to WrestleMania to fight over the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Balor and Penta wrestled in a singles match until Dominik Mysterio and Carlito got involved in the match on Balor's behalf. The interference caused Bron Breakker to run down to the ring to even the odds. The four men brawled with Breakker hitting Dominik and Carlito with a spear. Breakker also battled with Penta and Penta thwarted Breakker's spear and knocked him out of the ring with a hurricanrana. All four men will compete at WrestleMania in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Breakker's IC title on the line.
In the main event segment of the show, Roman Reigns questioned Paul Heyman on why he was siding with CM Punk at WrestleMania and not him. Heyman said that he wasn't choosing sides, but simply making good on a favor he owed.
Reigns was upset hearing this because he told Heyman that he doesn't take or need any favors. He said that the favor Heyman provided Punk did nothing for himself. This brought Seth Rollins out to the ring. Rollins told Heyman that he was finally starting to see things clearly, but that it was too late and he still needed to take him out at WrestleMania.
Rollins framed his WrestleMania match with Punk and Reigns as one that will define the future of WWE. He said the winner will run the company with their vision and said that it couldn't be Roman or Punk and had to be him. Rollins told Reigns to figure out why Paul Heyman decided to go with Punk and Reigns said Rollins was right. Reigns then decked Rollins with a clothesline before tossing him shoulder first into the ring post.
Reigns then turned his attention to Heyman and shoved him down to the mat. This physicality brought out CM Punk. Punk ran to the ring and battled with Roman Reigns and drove him out of the ring. Punk then tended to Heyman. Behind him, Reigns rolled back in the ring and delivered a spear. Rollins then crushed Reigns with a steel chair exactly like he did when he was ending The Shield over ten years ago.
With both Reigns and Punk down, Rollins hit the Stomp on both. He then stared at Heyman as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Results (4/14/25)
- Bayley defeated Liv Morgan
- Rey Mysterio defeated Julius Creed
- AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross
- Penta vs. Finn Balor ended in a no-contest
