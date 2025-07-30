Tony Khan Announces Details For AEW Worlds End 2025 Happening In December
AEW will bring its Worlds End PPV event to the Now Arena near Chicago this winter.
On Wednesday morning, the company announced that Worlds End would take place from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, December 27. AEW also revealed that tickets for the show would go on sale on September 8.
Tony Khan made the official announcement during a radio interview in Chicago on Q101.
The Now Arena has been a staple venue for AEW since its inception in 2019. The company has run multiple PPV events from the building including All Out in 2019, 2021, and 2022. It's also been the home for multiple AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision tapings throughout the years.
A look back at AEW Worlds End
The AEW Worlds End PPV brand started in 2022 and featured Samoa Joe vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Joe defeated MJF in that match to become AEW World Champion.
In 2024, Worlds End took place in Orlando and featured Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Adam Page in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship.
Worlds End is also the event that holds the finals of the round-robin AEW tournament -- the Continental Classic. In 2023, Eddie Kingston was the winner and in 2024 it was Kazuchika Okada.
