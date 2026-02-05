AEW Collision Spoilers [2/7/26]: Tommaso Ciampa Defends the TNT Championship
All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision this evening at the Pearl Theater at the Palms in Las Vegas.
On AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Tommaso Ciampa would continue on the TNT Championship Open Challenge that Mark Briscoe started last week. The challenge would be answered almost immediately as it was revealed that Ciampa would defend the title in a three-way match against Roderick Strong and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli.
The Psycho Killer's first title defense won't be an easy one, but it should end up being a very entertaining one.
In addition to this TNT Championship match, we got another big tag team match announced based on what happened during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.
During the closing moments of the AEW National Championship match between Ricochet and Jungle Jack Perry, GOA got involved to prevent Perry from capturing the title. This brought out Nick and Matt Jackson, the Young Bucks, who fought off GOA as the four men brawled to the back.
This interaction led to the announcement that the Young Bucks will take on GOA this weekend on Collision. Where the winning team will move on to a three-way #1 contendership match next week with The Rascalz and a mysterious Wild Card team.
Jet Set Rodeo's Kevin Knight will also be in action as he goes one-on-one with Sky Flight's Scorpio Sky.
As of this writing, no other matches have been officially announced for this weekend's episode of AEW Collision. However, full spoilers for this Saturday's episode can be read below:
AEW Collision 2/7 results:
- The Young Bucks defeated GOA to advance to the three-way number one contenders match next week on AEW Dynamite.
- AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander came out to announce her match stipulation for her rematch with Thekla. Before she can announce the match, the Triangle of Madness attacks, and Thekla whips her with a belt. Statlander makes their match a Strap match.
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli to retain the TNT Championship. Kyle Fletcher came out following the match to challenge Ciampa to a match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
- Kevin Knight w/ Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Scorpio Sky w/ Christopher Daniels
- Mina Shirakawa defeated Viva Van
- Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Dante Martin and Zayda Steel. Yuta and Shafir continue the beat down after the match before Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy run them off.
- Thekla defeated Brittnie Brooks. She whips Brooks after the match until Kris Statlander comes out to stop it.
