Tony Khan Announces Three New AEW Signings
AEW President Tony Khan is continuing to retool his roster.
It was announced Wednesday night on Maximum Carnage that former NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz, a group comprised of Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel and Myron Reed, would soon be debuting with All Elite Wrestling.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news of their imminent arrival earlier in the evening, and reported that all four men have agreed to multi-year contracts with AEW.
After Wednesday's special edition of Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan took to social media to officially announce three more additions to the AEW locker room.
The first name announced was Persephone of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, the impressive 24-year-old who has made multiple appearances for AEW and ROH over the past year.
She was part of the Four-Way Match for the TBS Championship at Forbidden Door last August, and she's now signed a dual contract that will allow her to make even more appearances for AEW and ROH, while still being able to commit to CMLL.
Hechicero and Máscara Dorada have also been signed to dual contracts with AEW and CMLL. Both men have been more regularly featured on AEW programming than Persephone in recent months.
Hechicero has aligned himself with the Don Callis Family and just challenged Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship this past Saturday night on Collision.
Dorada, meanwhile, participated in the 2025 Continental Classic, where he earned Blue League victories over Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong.
Two of Tony Khan's top stars are reportedly WWE bound
The additions of The Rascalz, Hechicero, Máscara Dorada and Persephone come on the heels of Wednesday night's shocking report that Powerhouse Hobbs has departed AEW after six years with the company.
Sean Ross Sapp says AEW made a great attempt to re-sign him, but the former TNT Champion has chosen to test free agency. WWE is said to have significant interest, and there are those within the company that believe Hobbs will sign a contract with them.
Hobbs' final appearance with All Elite Wrestling, barring anything unforeseen, is scheduled for this Saturday night on Collision. The Opps will be defending their World Trios Championships against "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed.
The professional wrestling world, meanwhile, is still waiting for Chris Jericho's next move. It's been rumored for months now that his time in All Elite Wrestling is coming to an end.
It's widely believed that the nine-time world champion will be returning to WWE in the very near future, but as of this writing, both Jericho and Hobbs are still listed on the AEW active roster page.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com