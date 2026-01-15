Tony Khan Announces Three New AEW Signings

AEW President Tony Khan is continuing to retool his roster.

It was announced Wednesday night on Maximum Carnage that former NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz, a group comprised of Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel and Myron Reed, would soon be debuting with All Elite Wrestling.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news of their imminent arrival earlier in the evening, and reported that all four men have agreed to multi-year contracts with AEW.

Coming soon to #AEW, THE RASCALZ!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/emVMkSetnL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2026

After Wednesday's special edition of Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan took to social media to officially announce three more additions to the AEW locker room.

The first name announced was Persephone of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, the impressive 24-year-old who has made multiple appearances for AEW and ROH over the past year.

She was part of the Four-Way Match for the TBS Championship at Forbidden Door last August, and she's now signed a dual contract that will allow her to make even more appearances for AEW and ROH, while still being able to commit to CMLL.

Persephone is All Elite | All Elite Wrestling

Hechicero and Máscara Dorada have also been signed to dual contracts with AEW and CMLL. Both men have been more regularly featured on AEW programming than Persephone in recent months.

Hechicero has aligned himself with the Don Callis Family and just challenged Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship this past Saturday night on Collision.

Dorada, meanwhile, participated in the 2025 Continental Classic, where he earned Blue League victories over Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong.

Two of Tony Khan's top stars are reportedly WWE bound

Powerhouse Hobbs | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The additions of The Rascalz, Hechicero, Máscara Dorada and Persephone come on the heels of Wednesday night's shocking report that Powerhouse Hobbs has departed AEW after six years with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp says AEW made a great attempt to re-sign him, but the former TNT Champion has chosen to test free agency. WWE is said to have significant interest, and there are those within the company that believe Hobbs will sign a contract with them.

Hobbs' final appearance with All Elite Wrestling, barring anything unforeseen, is scheduled for this Saturday night on Collision. The Opps will be defending their World Trios Championships against "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed.

A major challenge has been issued! Hangman Adam Page and JetSpeed set their sights on The Opps this Saturday at #AEWCollision Maximum Carnage for the #AEW World Trios Titles!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GX91b9gQJm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2026

The professional wrestling world, meanwhile, is still waiting for Chris Jericho's next move. It's been rumored for months now that his time in All Elite Wrestling is coming to an end.

It's widely believed that the nine-time world champion will be returning to WWE in the very near future, but as of this writing, both Jericho and Hobbs are still listed on the AEW active roster page.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Maximum Carnage Collision SPOILERS (1/17/26): New Champions Crowned In Phoenix

AEW Dynamite Results (1/14/26): MJF Retains The AEW World Title, Kenny Omega Makes Bold Claim, Allin Defeats PAC

Backstage Details On The Rascalz Leaving TNA Wrestling For AEW

Seth Rollins Opens Up About The Heartbreaking Cost Of His Chronic Pain