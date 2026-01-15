AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (1/14/26)

It's Maximum Carnage time on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week's specialty episode of Dynamite will be headlined by a world championship title defense by MJF. Bandido won this Dynamite Diamond Ring this year and earned his shot at the title during this show.

Last week, MJF ran down Bandido and disrespected his claim to the world title. MJF demanded that Bandido give him the diamond ring, but Bandido put him in his place. The last AEW fans saw of MJF last week was him lying in the ring on his back after being hit with Bandido's patented springboard German suplex.

💥 TONIGHT! 💥



An AEW World Championship Match between @The_MJF + @BandidoWrestler highlights a night of MAXIMUM CARNAGE!



Join us for #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Gbmzc5hhKT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2026

Will Bandido be able to stand tall tonight and get past the world champion to win the title? Will MJF be able to back up his trash talk and retain the belt? It all comes to a head on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, Kenny Omega let the world know that his focus was on the title now that he was returning to action. Well, this week Omega officially returns.

Omega will appear on the show this week and give more context to what he wants his immediate future to look like in AEW. Will he challenge MJF? Bandido? AEW fans will get a good sense of where Omega's head is at on this week's Dynamite.

Kenny Omega | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

In other action on the show this week, Darby Allin faces PAC. Allin and Pac have been at odds since before the Worlds End PPV event, and this will be another battle. Will Allin finally be able to even the score after taking a loss to PAC on PPV?

Also, the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, Babes of Wrath, will team up with the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, to take on Triangle of Madness in a Trios Match. Babes of Wrath defeated Sisters of Sin to advance in the tag team championship tournament, which they eventually won. Sisters of Sin will look for retribution and will have Thekla on their side. If Thekla gets a pin on Statlander, will she be next in line for a world title match?

Finally, the AEW World Tag Team Championship number one contendership is up for grabs this week. The Young Bucks, Jet Speed, GOA, and The Don Callis Family will compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The winner will get a shot at FTR and titles.

AEW Dynamite Results

-Darby Allin kicked off the show and made his entrance. PAC followed, but before he got to the ring, he told his Death Rider partners that he wanted to face Allin alone.

-As soon as PAC got near the ring, Allin attacked and the match started with a huge brawl in and through the crowd.

.@DARBYALLIN WON'T GIVE @BASTARDPAC A CHANCE TO GET INTO THE RING!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/uqYQWgYJE4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2026

-Darby Allin defeated PAC by submission. Both guys brawled all around the ring and in the seats prior to the match officially starting. PAC destroyed Allin in the early part of the match and even hit a belly to belly suplex on the steel steps.

-PAC tweaked his ankle, which gave Allin an opening to strike. He hit a couple Coffin Drops and fought off The Death Riders before locking PAC in the Scorpion Death Lock and forcing him to tap out.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Bandido for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega Returns!

Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Triangle of Madness

Young Bucks vs. GOA vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family (Jake Doyle & Mark Davis) in a 4-Way Tag Team Match For A Future World Tag Team Championship Opportunity

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Young Bucks Tease AEW Retirement

Legendary Commentator Believes It's "WWE Or Nothing" For Chris Jericho

AEW Collision Results [1/10/26]: Mercedes Moné Leaves, Mark Briscoe Retains TNT Title

Mistico Aims For Greater Heights In 2026 Following A Record-Breaking Year For CMLL (Exclusive)