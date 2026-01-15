AEW Maximum Carnage Collision SPOILERS (1/17/26): New Champions Crowned In Phoenix

The action did not stop after AEW Dynamite went off the air Wednesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

AEW Maximum Carnage Collision will air this coming Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max, but the episode was taped inside the Arizona Financial Theatre moments after MJF successfully defended his AEW Men's World Championship against Bandido.

Fans were treated to another championship match as The Opps put their AEW World Trios Titles on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

Andrade El Idolo wrestled his first match in AEW in over two years when he took on Angelico, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz battled the Grizzled Young Vets in a tag team match and Jack Perry faced off against Anthony Bowens with a shot at the National Championship on the line.

The following SPOILERS are courtesy of Fightful and PWInsider, and are limited in scope.

AEW Maximum Carnage Collision Match Results:

JetSpeed | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Hangman Adam Page & JetSpeed defeated Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata to capture the AEW World Trios Championship. This came after news broke that Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW contract had expired and he is expected to leave the company. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana came out after the match and applauded the victory for Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Adam Page.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway. Big Stoke praised Jake Doyle and Mark Davis after they became the No. 1 Contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but he said they don't have what it takes to beat FTR.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Angelico.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Marina Shafir knocked off Zayda Steel. Jon Moxley was on commentary and he was attacked by The Don Callis Family after the match was over. The rest of the Death Riders came out to make the save.

Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & El Clon defeated Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, & Darius Martin. Konosuke Takeshita emerged after the victory and embraced Kyle Fletcher, but largely dismissed Don Callis.

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford beat the team of Danielle Kamela & Viva Van. Bayne and Ford were confronted after the match by Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

Jack Perry defeated Anthony Bowens to earn a shot at the National Championship. Ricochet and Perry got into a fight after the match.

