Tony Khan Confirms AEW's Viewership Numbers On MAX
AEW has increased their viewership reach exponentially since they began streaming Dynamite and Collision on MAX in January.
A report from BJ Bethel at SEScoops recently noted that Dynamite is regularly doing 500,000 viewers in the first 24 hours on the MAX streaming service. That number is in addition to what the show is doing on TBS.
In fact, when Dynamite's MAX streaming numbers are combined with their TBS viewership, the show's total viewership is probably close to the two million viewers mark.
Dave Meltzer recently discussed AEW Dynamite's TBS numbers on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying "An average episode of Dynamite does legitimately, by the third day just on television with no streaming, (the show) does about 1.5 million viewers."
That number includes viewership within three days of airing, factoring in both live and DVR viewership on TBS. Meltzer also stated that Collision draws about one million viewers on TNT (live and DVR) within three days of airing.
Tony Khan was asked about the MAX streaming numbers during his AEW Dynasty media call on Thursday, and the AEW boss seemed to confirm Bethel's initial report.
"I thought that was a really exciting report for AEW and very consistent with everything we’ve been told," Khan said. "While the numbers are being kept close to the vest, we’re one of the top sports streaming shows and that report was consistent with what I’ve heard."
The SEScoops report also noted that Dynamite is averaging around 60 million streamed minutes on MAX, per episode. This number reportedly deviates 10 to 20 percent week-to-week.
During the Dynasty media call, Khan told The Takedown On SI's Jon Alba that Warner Bros. Discovery officials have communicated that AEW is among the top streamers for sports-centric programming on the MAX streaming platform.
