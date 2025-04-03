Update On Sting Inducting Lex Luger Into The WWE Hall of Fame
As Lex Luger prepares to enter the WWE Hall of Fame later this month, fans have wondered whether Sting (currently under contract to AEW) will be on hand to do the induction speech.
It's no secret that Sting and Luger have been close since early in their careers. Further, it was reported last month by Fightful that Luger's team made it known to WWE that Sting is their preferred choice to induct Luger into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
Last month's report from Fightful also noted that WWE intended to make overtures to AEW to inquire about the possibility of Sting inducting Luger.
During his AEW Dynasty media call on Thursday, Khan was asked about the possibility. Per The Takedown on SI's Jon Alba, Khan stated that he was focused on AEW right now. Khan also stated that he last spoke with Sting last month around Revolution, and he hasn't heard from Sting about doing the Luger induction. In other words, no conversation has taken place.
Khan has previously allowed talent under contract to AEW to make appearances for WWE. For example, Chris Jericho did an interview on Steve Austin's WWE podcast, and Bill Gunn was allowed to take part in the D-Generation X WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2019.
MORE: New Dates Announced For Sting's '2025 Or Never' Convention Tour
Famously, during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction, Paul Levesque (Triple H) took a shot at AEW. Despite Gunn's presence (which Khan allowed), Levesque called AEW a "piss ant company" during his induction speech.
Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He wrestled the last match of his pro wrestling career at AEW Revolution in March 2024. Both Lex Luger and DDP attended that match, though WWE requested that they not appear on camera during the show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Star Samoa Joe Hints At Retirement Date
How To Watch AEW Dynasty 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite Results (4/2/25): Final Dynasty PPV Hype, Moxley Drops Willow, Cope Beats Claudio
SPOILERS For Saturday's Taped Episode Of AEW Collision (4/5/24)