Tony Khan Confirms Britt Baker's Status With All Elite Wrestling
Britt Baker has been with All Elite Wrestling from the start. She would take part in the 2018 All-In event that led to the creation of AEW and even became the first woman the promotion signed in 2019.
It would take a bit of time, but she would eventually capture the AEW Women's World Championship, having a lengthy 290-day reign before dropping the belt to Thunder Rosa. She would continue to compete, attempting to regain the title on several occasions and trying to capture the TBS Championship as well.
Baker hasn't appeared on AEW television since her appearance on the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where it seemed a feud between her and Serena Deeb was going to kick off.
AEW President Tony Khan has now given the latest update on Baker's status, telling Josh Martinez of Z100 New York that she is still under contract. This is in line with previous reports on Baker, including back in July ,when Khan noted no conversations have ever taken place about her departing the company.
"Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. And what a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been, and she is still a fantastic, fantastic wrestling star. She’s been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us. And at some point, hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back."- Tony Khan
Baker hasn't spoken much about wrestling in her absence, instead taking to social media to share her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team. She did make a post showing love to Adam Cole when he announced his injury and vacated the TNT Championship at All-In Texas earlier this year.
Other AEW Talent And When They Might Return
Britt Baker wasn't the only name asked about during Tony Khan's interview with Z100 New York. The biggest name mentioned was Chris Jericho, to which Khan said that the door is always open for Jericho to get back in AEW.
"He’s been busy, he’s been doing a lot of things, speaking of somebody who’s really busy with projects, including filming and music, and somebody we have a ton of respect for. Chris Jericho is somebody we’d love to see any time in AEW."- Tony Khan
Last month, Chris Jericho told the Daily Mail that he was still under contract with WWE, but wouldn't be opposed to returning to WWE, and that we'll just have to see what happens.
Jericho did reveal the lineup for his annual Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise, with many fans noting that no AEW talent are scheduled to appear, unlike previous years.
