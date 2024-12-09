Tony Khan Confirms What Platforms Will Stream AEW All In Texas
In a press conference early Monday morning (December 9), Tony Khan confirmed what platforms will live stream AEW All In Texas.
In his statement, Khan stated that AEW All in and AEW TV going forward will live stream on MAX as part of their new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
“Pro wrestling has always been at the forefront of entertainment, whether it was the original broadcast television, cable, closed circuit, pay-per-view, VHS, DVD, pro wrestling’s always been there, and the future of wrestling and the future of entertainment is streaming, and pro wrestling is gonna be at the forefront of that. AEW All In and all of the AEW TV are gonna be live-streaming going forward on Max. We’ve got a great home on TBS, we have a great home on TNT. You can watch AEW the same great way you’ve been watching it, but you’re gonna be able to livestream the shows on Max too. It’s gonna be the future of pro wrestling," Khan said.
Per their previous announcement, MAX subscribers will be able to purchase the PPV events at a discounted rate, and all marketing and promotions for pay-per-view events will be focused exclusively on MAX. In addition to AEW's PPV events, Dynamite and Collision will also simulcast on MAX.
