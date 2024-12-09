Starrcast To Return For AEW All In Texas
One of pro wrestling's biggest fan conventions is making its return in a big way.
It was announced by Conrad Thompson at the AEW All In Texas on-sale press conference that Starrcast would be returning during the weekend leading to the biggest event of the year for the organization on July 12. The convention will be held in Arlington, TX, the host city of All In.
“I’m proud to announce right here today, Tony, that All In is now a week," Thompson said. It is going to be a destination. Starrcast is coming back to All In right here in Arlington,” Thompson said at today’s event.“It’s all about nostalgia. This is about a celebration, a love letter for wrestling fans. A friend of mine once called it the Woodstock of wrestling. Something for everybody. Multiple generations, the favorite Hall of Famers, the favorite legends, and the stars of the day, and also interactive experiences you can’t do anywhere else.”
It is the first time Starrcast will have hosted a convention since the weekend of AEW All Out in September 2023. The event started back in lieu of the first All In event in September 2018, which was run by current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Typically, the conventions occur around the weekend of major WWE and AEW pay-per-view events.
Starrcast features various superstars, including wrestlers from the past. According to the host of Monday's presser, Tony Schiavone will be in attendance to do autograph signings and podcasts. Thompson also noted at the presser that there will be interactive experiences for the fans.
AEW All In Texas occurs on Saturday, July 12 from Globe Life FIeld in Arlington. No matches have been announced for the show.
