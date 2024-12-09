Bryan Danielson Appears For The First Time Since Retiring And Sets Stage For Return
On Monday morning, AEW held a live presser on X to promote All In: Texas, and a whole host of AEW stars past and present appeared to help spread the message. This is the first stadium event in the United States for AEW. Last year's All In was held in Wembley Stadium and featured Bryan Danielson finally winning the AEW World Championship.
While it's not certain that Danielson will compete at 2025's All In event, we do know for certain that he'll be there. The American Dragon surprised fans at Monday's presser when he showed up on AEW programming for the first time since losing his title to Jon Moxley earlier this fall.
"As for my participation at All In next year, I don't know what that looks like," he said. "I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle at that point. I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle again to be quite honest. But there's one thing that I can tell you for certain: I will be here. There is nothing you can do to make me miss All In at Globe Life Field."
Danielson put up an incredible final run as AEW World Champion with standout matches against Swerve Strickland, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. But, he did so at the cost of his surgically repaired neck's health. His damaged neck ultimately cut his final run short, and any Danielson performance at All In: Texas hinges on whether or not he can rehabilitate it. Let's hope for the best.
AEW All In: Texas will be live from the Globe Life Stadium on Saturday, July 12. Tickets are on sale now.
