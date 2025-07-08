Tony Khan Gives Definitive Answer On Whether Mercedes Moné Has AEW Creative Control

#AEWDynamite

Tomorrow Night, 7/9



Following Mercedes Moné's attack on "Timeless" Toni Storm at Dynamite 300, the CEO, @MercedesVarnado, will meet the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, face-to-face one FINAL time before their match at #AEWAllInTexas! pic.twitter.com/MnIO5jDma3