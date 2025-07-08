Tony Khan Gives Definitive Answer On Whether Mercedes Moné Has AEW Creative Control
AEW President Tony Khan made one thing very clear during his All In Texas media call, and that's only one person has 'creative control' in All Elite Wrestling. His name is Tony Khan.
There has been a great deal of misinformation spread around social media these past few months surrounding Mercedes Moné. After making claims in past interviews (sometimes in character) that she has creative influence or creative input in AEW, some fans online have run with the notion that she possesses kibosh powers on anything she doesn't agree with.
"That’s definitely not true at all," Khan said when asked by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp about Mercedes having the ability to call her own shots.
That belief, however, has continued to grow into this massive raging wildfire of a conspiracy theory with each victory and title belt that The CEO obtains. Tony Khan gave a rather lengthy response to reporters Tuesday when explaining why the concept of a talent having 'creative control' is so ludicrous.
"Mercedes Moné is an incredible talent. I have wanted Mercedes Mone in AEW and she is a big star on the show. I really enjoy working with her backstage as a talent and she has done great things for the company doing media. She’s a great person. Mercedes is a great addition to AEW. I also think it’s ridiculous, the idea that people would think, because she’s a strong wrestler on the show that she must be the one dictating that."
It's actually the complete opposite according to Tony Khan. While he's more than willing to collaborate with the talent, as well as creative members like RJ City and Jen Pepperman, all of the final decisions on what happens during AEW shows are his to make. And his alone.
"I’m still listening to ideas, but if I don’t feel 100% about it, I’m not going to do it. That’s been a really positive change for the company and the shows in 2025, the way things have come together, reflect that positively. I have such a high opinion of Mercedes in particular, I also have a high opinion of her opponent [at All In Texas] Toni Storm. They are two of the best wrestlers on the planet. They are two people I meet with every single week... and hear out ideas they might have and they hear out ideas I have."
The bottom line, whether fans want to believe it or not, is that the answer is no... The CEO does not have 'creative control' in AEW or any other promotion she works with. Those companies actively choose for Moné to be their champion.
"She is a great person to work with," Khan said. "I've found her to be very receptive and even if she comes in with an idea that points in one direction, I might have an idea that takes it 180 degrees in the total opposite direction. If I really feel strongly about it, I've found that she is somebody that is going to do what I believe and is very trusting of AEW."
Mercedes Moné will challenge Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship this Saturday, July 12 at AEW All In Texas. She's currently the betting favorite to win as well, but the odds are close.
