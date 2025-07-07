Backstage Update On WWE Creative Plans For Blake Monroe, Formerly AEW's Mariah May
Mariah May has achieved her life long dream of becoming a WWE Superstar and wrestling fans are anxious to see what's in store for the former AEW Women's Champion.
The newly rechristened Blake Monroe made her NXT debut this past month and has been an instant sensation with the NXT faithful, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that her popularity with the fans may take a huge hit in the relatively near future.
Monroe stepped out into the WWE spotlight as a babyface, immediately setting her sights on NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. Her days as a good girl, however, appear to already be numbered.
"Fightful Select has learned that a heel run for Blake Monroe on NXT has already been discussed," Ross Sapp reported Monday. "We haven’t heard specifically when it would happen, but that it was brought up for the near future. There are long-term plans for Blake Monroe on NXT TV after debuting on the brand last month."
Monroe's entire run as AEW Women's Champion was as a heel. She shockingly betrayed Timeless Toni Storm upon winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and went on to defeat her former mentor the title at All In 2024. Blake would drop the championship back to Storm this past February and then lose her rematch at AEW Revolution in what turned out to be her final appearance for the company.
Blake Monroe has yet to wrestle on television in WWE. She'll make her official in-ring debut this Saturday at NXT Great American Bash, when Jordynne Grace and herself team up against Fatal Influence.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Surprise Appearances Reportedly In Store For WWE Evolution Battle Royal
Kazuchika Okada & Kenny Omega: The Generational Rivalry That Changed Pro Wrestling & Created AEW
WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch Cast In Major FX Comedy Series Pilot