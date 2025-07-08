MJF Gets Candid About The "Change In The Air" In The AEW Locker Room Ahead of All In: Texas
MJF has been with AEW since it started in 2019, but says change is in the air ahead of the All In PPV event on Saturday afternoon.
In an interview with TV Insider, MJF spoke about his six years with the company and says that it feels like change is in the air due to the corporate feel of wrestling outside of AEW.
"In all sincerity, there is a change in the air, and I’ll tell you why. Everybody that is in the AEW locker room right now wants to be in the AEW locker room right now, believes in what AEW stands for, believes that professional wrestling couldn’t be monopolized and believes in the spirit of what professional wrestling is supposed to look like," MJF said.
"The spirit of professional wrestling isn’t supposed to be corporate. It’s a sport. Much like all the best American pastimes like football or baseball. I think the money aspect, while being important, it just can not supersede the beautiful, violent art that all sports are. That goes across the full spectrum. Not just pro wrestling."
At All In on Saturday afternoon, MJF is the number two entrant into the Casino Gauntlet match. In the interview, he credited him joining Hurt Syndicate as a reason he's found his groove this summer.
"The tag team division has been turned into dust, and it’s because, who is going to stop these guys," MJF said. "Nobody is going to stop these guys. They are monsters. They are animals. It has just been an awesome symphony of violence that I’ve got to be a part of since I’ve joined the Hurt Syndicate. I’m going to be in the Casino Gauntlet. Obviously, I’m going to win. After I do that, I’m going to be next in line to be World Champion for a second time."
At All In, the Hurt Syndicate will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jet Speed. They won the titles by beating Private Party earlier this year.
AEW All In 2025 airs live on PPV this Saturday afternoon from inside Globe Life Field in Texas and is trending to be the biggest gate ever for an AEW show in the United States.
Other announced matches for the event include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship.
