Tony Khan Reveals Reason For AEW All In Venue Change In 2025, Confirms 2026 Location
AEW All In will be returning to its roots inside Wembley Stadium in 2026.
On Wednesday morning during an interview with Rich Eisen, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that his company's biggest show of the year would return to the United Kingdom in 2026, after running in the United States in 2025.
Khan said that the reason the show wasn't in Wembley Stadium this year was because of a Coldplay tour.
"We're going back to Wembley next year. Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance. I can't wait to do GlobeLife Field in Dallas and go back to Wembley next year,"- Tony Khan (h/t WrestlePurist)
AEW All In began in 2023 and took place in front a record crowd of over 80,000 inside Wembley Stadium. MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship was the main event of that show. Last year at All In, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland to win the AEW World Championship.
AEW All In 2025 airs live from inside Globe Life Field in Texas on July 12. The show is loaded with premiere matches including Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Unified Championship, and a tag team match between The Young Bucks and the team of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.
