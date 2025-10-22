AEW Dynamite Preview (10/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
After an eventful WrestleDream, AEW returns to Texas for Dynamite in San Antonio and the first stop on the road to Full Gear.
Tonight's card is covered in gold so far, with two major title matches and a bracket announcement for a new championship in addition to the rest of the fallout from Saturday night.
ROH World Champion Bandido pinned Kazuchika Okada in tag team action in St. Louis to retain his and Brody King's AEW World Tag Team Championships. He became only the third man to pin Okada in AEW and earned a shot at the AEW Unified Championship tonight on Dynamite.
Per the Continental Championship rules, which are now part of the Unified Championship since its creation at All In Texas, all seconds will be barred from ringside and no interference will be allowed.
That doesn't mean that Okada won't still be distracted by his persisting tension with fellow Don Callis Family member and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, that led to their team losing at WrestleDream. Can the Rainmaker continue his historic reign, or will Bandido pick up his third belt across AEW and ROH?
AEW World Trios Championships on the line
The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand in a tornado trios match at WrestleDream to become the #1 contenders for the AEW World Trios Championships. They'll get their shot at the titles tonight as they face off with current champs, The Opps, including Samoa Joe who is still reeling after his failed world title challenge against Hangman Adam Page on Saturday.
Speaking of Page, The Opps will need to keep their eyes wide open for the AEW Men's World Champion after their shocking post-match attack at WrestleDream on a man they worked alongside many times before. In exclusive backstage comments, Hangman Page made it clear that he is not done with Joe or The Opps by a longshot. Can The Opps hold on to their titles with a new target on their backs, or will the Hurt Syndicate cruise to their next set of gold?
The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket will be revealed
After over a year of rumors and anticipation, the official tournament bracket to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions will finally be revealed. Teams have been forming over the past few months, and there are a few teams that are safe bets for the tournament.
Expect to see TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay), Top Gods (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford), and the newly minted team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. Also, after they both lost their respective title matches at WrestleDream and ended the night with no gold, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa have emerged as favorites to win it all by the end of the tournament.
The Takedown On SI's Rick Ucchino shared his predictions for the tournament bracket and who he thinks will emerge as the first-ever champions. Check it out!
Finally, Tony Khan has announced a celebration for Ultimo Moné. Not only did Mercedes win her 11th and 12th title belts over the weekend, but she became the longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW history. Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, TX
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Championship
The Opps (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Trios Championships
AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal
12 Belts Mercedes Moné Celebration
