Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Details Reported After Public Offer From Rival Company

Whether you love him or hate him, or somewhere in between, you have to give Vince Russo credit for at least one thing. He knows how to get people talking.

The former WWE, WCW and TNA Wrestling creative team member recently announced his return to professional wrestling. He signed on with indie promotion Juggalo Championship Wrestling within the past week.

In an attempt to build some buzz for his latest company, Russo took to social media the morning after last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event special to make an offer to current WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

.@DMcIntyreWWE would LOVE to discuss you coming to @jcwlunacy once your @wwe contract expires. You have my word—-you won’t be booked like 💩💩💩!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) November 2, 2025

Russo expressed his desire to bring McIntyre to JCW as soon as he becomes a free agent, promising that he would be booked better than he currently is in WWE.

The post was unquestionably a shot at the company after The Scottish Warrior was once again unsuccessful in dethroning Cody Rhodes as the WWE Champion this past Saturday night.

While it's nice to have options in any profession, McIntyre won't have to worry about his next career move any time soon. He signed an extension with WWE just last year and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says he still has plenty of time left on that deal.

Drew McIntyre is locked into WWE for the foreseeable future

Drew McIntyre | WWE

"Fightful Select has gained some specifics around Drew's deal. Outside of it being into the millions of dollars per year, we're also told that there's about two and a half years left on it. That would carry Drew into 2028," Ross Sapp said in his report Tuesday night. "We can't confirm it specifically, but it was hinted to us that it was a four-year contract that would carry him at least through WrestleMania 2028."

For what it's worth, McIntyre has spoken publicly about his past desires to work with JCW due to their excellent reputation for how they treat talent. This was, of course, during his days on the independent circuit. Drew returned to WWE in 2017 and has remained under contract with the company ever since.

JCW did recently bring in a former WWE Superstar to anchor their men's division. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, defeated 2 Tuff Tony at Hallowicked 2025 to capture the JCW Heavyweight Championship.

