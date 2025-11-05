AEW Dynamite Preview (11/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

AEW continues its autumn tour of Texas tonight for Dynamite in Houston.

After a shocking transformation into Tony Schiavone on last week's Halloween edition of Dynamite, the AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page will show up as himself and team with Hook and Eddie Kingston to face the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps.

Trios Match

There is no love lost between Page and The Opps, especially after he pulled the wool over their eyes last week with his disguise. Samoa Joe earned a rematch for the world title at Full Gear and will be on the lookout for revenge against the champion.

The Opps are a well-oiled machine with a proven record of success when teaming, while Hangman, Hook, and Kingston have never teamed together. Will they be able to emerge victorious over the reigning trios champions?

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament continues

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women's World Champion Athena are partners in the Women's Tag Title Tournament. | All Elite Wrestling

In a dream team of two of AEW's most decorated stars, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women's World Champion Athena will make their debut in the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament. Moné and Athena will be in a quarterfinal match against the Babes of Wrath, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, opponents both women are very familiar with.

Last week, Moné and Athena got the better of Moné's Full Gear opponent, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, before Cameron and Nightingale ran out to make the save. Can Cameron and Nightingale fend them off once again? Also, with Moné involved in Blood & Guts next week, going after the tag titles, and juggling 12 belts, is the CEO stretching herself too thin?

Blood & Guts Advantage Battles

To determine which team will enter first next in Blood & Guts, representatives from each team will go head-to-head in singles action and the first team to pick up two wins will win the advantage.

On the men's side, The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy will wrestle the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli in match one, and match two will feature Darby Allin versus Daniel Garcia. If a third match is needed as a tiebreaker, Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley will battle on Collision.

For the women's Blood & Guts advantage, Queen Aminata and Megan Bayne will face off tonight on Dynamite in match one. Match two is set for Collision as Jamie Hayter has a rematch with the Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue. Harley Cameron and Thekla will also wrestle on Collision if a match three is needed.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Hangman Adam Page, Hook, & Eddie Kingston vs. The Opps

Mercedes Moné & Athena vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Men's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 1)

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia in a Men's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 2)

Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne in a Women's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 1)

