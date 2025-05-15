Top AEW Star Reportedly Re-Signs With Company
One of 2025's top pro wrestling free agents is off the market before she even hit it.
It was reported earlier this month that AEW star Willow Nightingale was a pending free agent in her contract year, with her deal seemingly set to expire before the end of the year.
Nightingale originally signed with AEW in the fall of 2022, and many of AEW's contracts given out at the time were three-year deals. While she no doubt would have gained interest from every major wrestling promotion out there, it was reported she was unlikely to leave Tony Khan's company.
That now appears to be the case.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Nightingale has indeed re-signed with AEW. The terms of the contract were not disclosed in the report, though Sapp did note it is a multi-year deal. Sapp said the new deal was completed almost immediately after his initial report broke, and that the 31-year-old has told AEW officials she was very happy with her spot in AEW and wanted to remain there.
Nightingale is a former TBS Champion, and has been one of the more consistently featured AEW women on the roster. However, she has wrestled just five matches on AEW television in 2025, the most recent being a loss to Kris Statlander on last week's episode of AEW Collision.
She also won the 2023 Owen Hart, defeating Ruby Soho in the finals.
