Top AEW Star's Contract Reportedly Expiring
After having spent the last three year's with AEW, one of its top women's stars is reportedly set to be a free agent in 2025.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Friday that former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale is currently in a contract year.
Nightingale joined the company in the fall of 2022 officially and has been a mainstay in the AEW women's division ever since. Sapp reports her contract is set to expire in the coming months, but did not specify exactly when.
Per the report, re-signing Nightingale is being viewed as a top priority by the company. He notes that it is a "guarantee" she will at least be offered a contract extension by Tony Khan's promotion.
The 31-year-old has wrestled just five matches on AEW television in 2025. She was defeated by Kris Statlander on the May 8 edition of AEW Collision, calling back to their feud that dominated the summer. Nightingale won the TBS Championship in April of 2024, but then dropped it to Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing a month later.
Since signing, Nightingale has been featured on both AEW and Ring of Honor television. WWE would likely have interest in her should she hit the open market, as it's also expected to go after Mariah May this year as well.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On Joe Hendry's WWE And TNA Future (Exclusive Detail)
The Son of Brock Lesnar And Sable Takes Major Step In His Athletic Career
Latest On Who Goldberg's Retirement Match Opponent Could Be
Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations