Upcoming Warner Bros. Broadcast Schedule Shifts AEW Programming in July
We are just days away from the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will feature the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournaments, and that means the calendar is about to flip to July.
Warner Bros. has now released the broadcast schedule for next month and the July 4th holiday is causing a change in programming for AEW Collision, as is WWE SummerSlam coming up the first weekend of August.
Instead of airing AEW Collision on the 250th anniversary of the United States, the decision was made to run that pre-recorded episode on Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET).
All Elite Wrestling will also not be going head-to-head with the "Biggest Party of the Summer" this year. AEW Collision will air on Thursday, July 30 that week, which will allow WWE to run night one of SummerSlam unopposed on Saturday, August 1.
You can check out the complete AEW broadcast schedule for the month of July below.
AEW July Scheduled on TBS, TNT and HBO Max:
- AEW Dynamite from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California on Wednesday, July 1 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max
- AEW Collision from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 2 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max
- AEW Dynamite: Beach Break from The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday, July 5 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max
- AEW Collision from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday, July 11 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max
- AEW Dynamite from MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 15 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max
- AEW Collision from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday, July 18 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max
- AEW Dynamite from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 22 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max
- AEW Collision from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 25 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max, Countdown to AEW Redemption starts at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT)
- AEW Redemption PPV from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 26 - 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on pay-per-view, Prime Video and HBO Max
- AEW Dynamite from The Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, July 29 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max
- AEW Collision from The Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, July 30 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino