Upcoming Warner Bros. Broadcast Schedule Shifts AEW Programming in July

We are just days away from the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will feature the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournaments, and that means the calendar is about to flip to July.

Warner Bros. has now released the broadcast schedule for next month and the July 4th holiday is causing a change in programming for AEW Collision, as is WWE SummerSlam coming up the first weekend of August.

#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

This Sunday, 6/28!#OwenCup Men's Final@SwerveConfident vs @WillOspreay

Ospreay and Strickland battle for a chance to fight in the Main Event of #AEWAllIn London for the AEW World Championship!

Swerve vs Ospreay

THIS SUNDAY, 6/28! pic.twitter.com/7gTu04QY9P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2026

Instead of airing AEW Collision on the 250th anniversary of the United States, the decision was made to run that pre-recorded episode on Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET).

All Elite Wrestling will also not be going head-to-head with the "Biggest Party of the Summer" this year. AEW Collision will air on Thursday, July 30 that week, which will allow WWE to run night one of SummerSlam unopposed on Saturday, August 1.

You can check out the complete AEW broadcast schedule for the month of July below.

AEW July Scheduled on TBS, TNT and HBO Max:

Kenny Omega | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California on Wednesday, July 1 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max

AEW Collision from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 2 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break from The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday, July 5 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max

AEW Collision from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday, July 11 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max

AEW Dynamite from MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 15 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max

AEW Collision from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday, July 18 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max

AEW Dynamite from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 22 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max

AEW Collision from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 25 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max, Countdown to AEW Redemption starts at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT)

AEW Redemption PPV from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 26 - 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on pay-per-view, Prime Video and HBO Max

AEW Dynamite from The Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, July 29 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max

AEW Collision from The Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, July 30 - 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max