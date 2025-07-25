Update On Former AEW Women's World Champion Dealing With Injury
The injury bug appears to be making its way through the AEW women's division, as another top name is reportedly dealing with an injury.
AEW founder and creative head Tony Khan stated recently that Jamie Hayter was supposed to be a major part of the company's plans for the summer, but pivots had to be made after the Owen Hart Cup finalist suffered an injury. She lost to Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Cup Finals at AEW Double or Nothing in May, and has not been seen since.
Her absence in the division has been felt, and now AEW may be missing a former world champion alongside Hayter.
Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is out of action due to an undisclosed injury. Rosa, 39, carried a heavy workload during AEW All In: Texas weekend, wrestling three consecutive nights from July 10 through July 12.
Notably, Rosa lost to eventual AEW Women's Casino Gauntlet winner Athena in a match for the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship in a near-20-minute bout, then would also go on to compete in the aforementioned gauntlet match as one of the star attractions.
Rosa has had 15 matches in 2025 across AEW and ROH television, but it is unclear as to when she may be back in action for either promotion at this juncture.
