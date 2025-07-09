Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter & AEW All In Texas Adjustments
While there's never a good time for a pro wrestler to get hurt, it appears as though Jamie Hayter's recent injury at AEW Double or Nothing cost her a spot on the biggest show of the year for All Elite Wrestling.
The former AEW Women's Champion has been on the sidelines since her loss to Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Finals, and her bit of bad fortune reportedly forced a few creative pivots along this road to All In Texas this Saturday.
AEW President Tony Khan mentioned during his call with the media Tuesday that some original plans for the show had to be tweaked. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed that Hayter was set to be factored into the All In build, but she ended up being written off television via a sneak attack from the debuting Thekla.
"Hayter sustained an injury at AEW Double or Nothing, and has not been cleared ever since," Ross Sapp reported Wednesday. "When Hayter was effectively sidelined, Thekla's debut was put together in a way that Hayter could participate, with the hope that things would get picked up upon her return. However, Hayter ended up missing more time than AEW expected."
Ross Sapp noted that those on the AEW creative team are hopeful that things will pick right back up when Jamie is ready for action, but there is still no timeline for her return.
We at The Takedown on SI wish Jamie Hayter a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in action soon.
