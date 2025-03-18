Wendi Richter Finally Responds To Timeless Toni Storm After Months Of Smack Talk
It's been nearly 20 years since Wendi Richter laced up her wrestling boots, but would she be willing to step into the ring one more time to face 'Timeless' Toni Storm?
On numerous occasions the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, mainly during post PPV press conferences, has called out the WWE Hall of Famer promising that if they ever were to tangle with one another, Storm would, "f--- her up."
Obviously the challenges were completely done in character, but Richter has finally responded.
Wendi was a guest on a recent episode of the 'Ring the Belle' Podcast and admitted that she hadn't heard about Toni Storm, or her challenges, until someone asked her about the prospects of a match.
"I didn't even know it. Someone said, 'Are you gonna wrestle Toni Storm?' I said, 'Who's that?' I didn't know who she was. You know what, I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I'll wrestle anybody," she said. "I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I'll do it."
Richter named her price, mostly in jest, but everyone knows that AEW CEO Tony Khan has some deep pockets. He might be able to get the now 63-year-old back in the ring if he really wanted to put on a spectacle.
While Wendi wasn't familiar with Toni Storm initially, she's now familiarized herself with her work and says she's very talented. Richter just wishes she didn't swear so much.
