WWE Adds "The Roast Of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends" To WrestleMania Weekend
WWE's WrestleMania weekend layout is changing, and this year's will feature a brand new event.
While Smackdown is still scheduled to take place as planned Friday, April 18, the rest of weekend will be packed with events. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will now take place later that night at the BleauLive Theater, and the venue will host another new event as well.
The company announced the first edition of "The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends," which will go down Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. PT/1 a.m. ET. This will be after the second night of WrestleMania.
A press release from WWE teases appearances by several top WWE names.
Hinchcliffe, the internationally renowned comedian, one of the top roasters in the world and the mastermind behind Kill Tony, will bring together top comics and entertainers for an unforgettable night of laughs and huge surprises. Set to join Hinchcliffe are WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Paul Heyman, and more.- WWE
The event will not be televised, and can only be seen by attending in person.
Hinchcliffe has become a polarizing figure over the last year, having made a controversial comment about Puerto Rican citizens during a rally opening for then-candidate Donald Trump at a rally last fall. He recently signed on for his own Netflix special.
