Wheeler Yuta Issues First Comments Since Betraying Bryan Danielson At AEW WrestleDream 2024
Wheeler Yuta has officially commented on his horrific actions against Bryan Danielson at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV event on Saturday night.
Yuta took to Instagram and simply posted, "Sorry, Bryan."
Bryan Danielson lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley in the main event of WrestleDream. After the match, Moxley attacked Danielson from behind and Wheeler seemingly ran to the ring to make the save with Darby Allin. Instead, Yuta attacked Allin and then turned his attention to Danielson.
Yuta was handed a plastic bag by Jon Moxley and viciously placed the bag over Danielson's head to suffocate him. Yuta looked conflicted and upset with his actions, but continued on and left the ring with Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac.
Yuta, Danielson, Moxley, and Castagnoli made up the Blackpool Combat Club faction since 2022. Moxley effectively ended that faction when he turned on Danielson and suffocated him with a plastic bag at All Out. Yuta worked alongside Danielson against Moxley after the turn and as recently as last week's Dynamite, teamed with Danielson to take on Castagnoli and Pac.
With the loss and beating at WrestleDream at the hands of Moxley and Yuta, Danielson will be taking time away from AEW and has retired from pro wrestling as a full-time wrestler. There is no indication as to when or where Danielson will make his return to AEW.
