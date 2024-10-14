Bryan Danielson's 10 Best AEW Matches Of All Time
At AEW WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to not only win the AEW World Championship, but also end Danielson's full-time career. Since his arrival to All Elite Wrestling in 2021, "The American Dragon" has raised the bar for in-ring wrestling for the entire company. Between instant classics on pay-per-view to some of the greatest TV matches ever, Bryan has consistently delivered in every way. Here are Bryan Danielson's 10 best AEW matches of all-time.
10. Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley - AEW WrestleDream 2024
It might be recency bias, but the WrestleDream main event was absolutely fantastic. Bryan Danielson in his home state of Washington battling to keep his full-time career alive as well as the AEW World Title against his former friend and stablemate Jon Moxley offered an excellent capper to the pay-per-view. The atmosphere was electric and both men delivered a physically intense battle that ended with a hush when Danielson passed out in the rear naked choke. The post match also delivered one of the most dramatic and emotionally moving endings to an AEW PPV ever.
9. Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki - AEW Rampage The Buy In 10/15/21
When he arrived in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021, Bryan Danielson wanted to wrestle stars he never got the chance to. One of the first he checked off the list was NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. On the October 15, 2021 at AEW Rampage: The Buy In, the two legends delivered a riveting battle that was hard hitting and gripped fans into all of the action.
8. Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston - AEW Rampage 10/29/21
In arguably one of the best AEW Rampage matches ever, Bryan Danielson wrestled Eddie Kingston for the first time in the company. The two men established a personal rivalry based on their different philosophies when it comes to pro wrestling. While Bryan was the consummate technician, Eddie was a brute brawler. This was a brutal brawl that mixed their two styles perfectly and set the tone for one of AEW's most underrated rivalries.
7. Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap Match) - AEW All Out 2023
In his return after suffering a serious arm injury, Bryan Danielson faced Ricky Starks in a Strap Match. Coming in for the recently departed CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago, AEW couldn't ask for a better replacement as "The American Dragon" put on an outstanding performance on this pay-per-view. Starks rose to the occasion in the best match of his career. It was bloody and absolutely enthralling with the whipping echoing across the United Center. This stunning, vicious Strap Match felt like a star making performance for Ricky, while further cementing Bryan's status as the very best in the business.
6. Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. - AEW WrestleDream 2023
For years, wrestling fans wanted to see Bryan Danielson face his technical wrestling heir apparent, Zack Sabre Jr. Despite some battles on the independent scene, the two in-ring greats never faced on a big stage until AEW WrestleDream 2023. The two men went out and stole the show on this Antonio Inoki tribute show in a bout that would have made the NJPW founder proud. This was a fabulous technical wrestling masterpiece that had compelling submission sequences and showcased why these are the two of the very best in regards to mat work to ever grace a pro wrestling ring.
5. Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Adam Page - AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 2021
Bryan Danielson won the World Title Eliminator tournament to earn a shot at the AEW World Title. Across the ring for him on this first title opportunity was Hangman Adam Page. At AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2021, the two competitors delivered a phenomenal 60 minute match that helped Page go to another level as the top star of the promotion. Danielson showcased why he was known for his broadway bouts in ROH and on the independent scene. His cardio is unreal and was on full display against Hangman. This is one of the greatest Dynamite matches in the show's five-year history.
4. Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega - AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2021
At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021, Bryan Danielson made his in-ring debut for the company against then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Two of the best wrestlers to ever step into a ring faced one another in front of the biggest crowd in the company's history up to that point. 20,000-plus fans in attendance were on their feet from the opening bell and witnessed an instant classic with the two men leaving it all in the ring for 30 minutes. This stellar bout was unforgettable and set the tone for Bryan's exceptional run in the promotion.
3. Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (1 Hour Iron Man Match) - AEW Revolution 2023
In what became the longest match in AEW history, Bryan Danielson challenged MJF for the AEW World Title in a 60 minute Iron Man Match. This was an amazing encounter that delivered intense in-ring action, told a great story and escalated to new heights never before seen in a one hour-plus bout. MJF played a terrific heel against the ultimate underdog babyface in Bryan. There was blood, sweat and even tears. It gave the fans in attendance everything they could have wanted from this main event. Many fans, including myself, believe this is the best Iron Man Match in pro wrestling history.
2. Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay - AEW Dynasty 2024
At AEW Dynasty 2024, Bryan Danielson faced Will Ospreay for the first time ever. This was another instance where "The American Dragon" stood across the squared circle from a man considered the best wrestler in the world. This pitted Bryan's superb technical wrestling skills against Ospreay's hybrid state-of-the-art arsenal. The pacing was immaculate as both men offered the fans in St. Louis an all-timer. Across 32 minutes, this outstanding encounter upped the ante on what pro wrestling could bring its fans in 2024. The finish saw Ospreay deliver the Tiger Driver and a Hidden Blade that seemingly badly hurt Danielson. It set the foundation for a character-driven storyline for "The Aerial Assassin" and put Danielson on the path to win his first AEW World Championship.
1. Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland - AEW All In London 2024
In September 2023, Bryan Danielson said the next year of his career would be the final of his full-time run. After winning the 2024 Owen Hart Cup, Danielson wanted to put all his chips on the table and put his career on the line against Swerve Strickland for the top prize in All Elite Wrestling. At AEW All In London, the two men delivered one of the most emotionally engrossing main events in pro wrestling history.
With Danielson's wife and children in the front row, Danielson battled Strickland, who felt like an overpowered, dastardly heel on this night. From taunting Bryan's kids to hitting multiple House Calls, Swerve was at his most evil in an effort to make the 50,000 fans in Wembley Stadium rally behind his challenger. Bryan delivered a magnificent underdog babyface performance that left fans with tears in the eyes and filled their hearts with happiness as he defeated Strickland to win the AEW World Championship. The post match celebration is among the most memorable happy endings to a pay-per-view in the company's history.
