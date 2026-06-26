Will Ospreay Sarcastically Clarifies Recent Post-Wedding Dynamite Promo [Exclusive]

This Sunday at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will attempt to punch his ticket to an AEW World Championship match at the All In event in Wembley Stadium later this summer. All he has to do is defeat Swerve Strickland in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament and his Wembley dream will be within his grasp.

Ospreay has had a wild year thus far in 2026. He recovered from a serious neck injury that required surgery, made his triumphant return from that injury, and recently married the love of his life, Alex Windsor, who's also a star in AEW.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI that drops in full on Saturday, Ospreay opened up on being a married man and sarcastically clarified a promo he cut on AEW Dynamite in which he talked about his wedding night.

Huge congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor, who have just gotten married! 💍 pic.twitter.com/yReE0oqiqq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 15, 2026

"I cherish and worship the ground she walks on," Ospreay said of his new wife. "She's my role model, my inspiration, everything I could ever have wanted in a life partner. I'm extremely grateful ... To be surrounded by so many people who shaped my life, in the moment we joined ours forever, was something I can never explain. She looked absolutely beautiful coming down the aisle, and I can't believe how lucky I am that I get to call that person my wife."

Ospreay clarifies recent post-wedding Dynamite promo

Some AEW fans were critical of a recent Ospreay promo, in which he talked about his wedding night. Social media went ablaze when Ospreay talked about smashing his wife and telling her to clean up before leaving for an AEW show. Regarding the promo, Ospreay issued a sarcastic clarification and said he didn't mean what people thought.

"I don't know what everyone's problem was," Ospreay said. "I said I took her upstairs and smashed the life out of her at Mario Kart. We were playing video games. I destroyed her, completely murdered her at it. And I said at the end, 'clean yourself up,' because she was sweating ... it's bloody hot over there (in England). So, I don't know what everyone got annoyed about. It's two people playing Mario Kart. Calm down."

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW Forbidden Door airs this weekend from San Jose. It's become an annual show for AEW that includes crossover matches with CMLL, Stardom, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Other announced matches for the show include Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women's World Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World in the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament final, and more.