What Time Does WWE Wrestlepalooza Start? When & How To Watch On ESPN Unlimited
The ESPN Era of WWE is upon us.
WWE Wrestlepalooza goes live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The WWE creative team has gone all out to put together a memorable first show, headlined by Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has had Cody's number ever since he won the title back from John Cena at SummerSlam.
McIntyre is out to put WWE's starting QB back on the sidelines tonight at Wrestlepalooza, but not before taking that WWE Championship from around his waist.
What Time Does WWE Wrestlepalooza start?
The WWE Wrestlepalooza start time is 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on the all new ESPN direct-to-consumer app.
Fans with an ESPN Unlimited subscription will be able to access WWE Wrestlepalooza via the app as well as through certain cable providers, including Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon. In case you missed his segment Friday night on SmackDown, 'App-ologist' R-Truth broke it all down for you and Los Garza.
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee will wrestle her first match in over a decade tonight when she fights side-by-side with her husband, CM Punk, in a massive Mixed Tag Team Match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.
MORE: WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Preview
Anything could happen tonight when the truly unhinged and unpredictable AJ Lee laces up the Chuck Taylors once again, except maybe that 4-Way kiss she told ESPN about. Everyone else in the match seems to be against that idea.
Meantime, a new Women's World Champion will be crowned when Stephanie Vaquer faces IYO SKY, The Usos will reunite to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and kicking off the show, it's John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar one final time. Again it all starts tonight at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (Announced):
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
