Brooke Hogan Claims WWE Didn't Invite Her To Hulk Hogan Tributes
After a widely documented public fallout, Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke spent several years estranged from one another. Now, it appears that the broken relationship carried over into WWE's tributes to Hogan after his death last week.
Hogan died suddenly on Thursday morning at 71 years old, with tributes from around the wrestling world pouring in. He was honored three separate times by WWE on television, with several legends appearing on Friday and Monday on both SmackDown and Raw, respectively.
Notably absent were members of Hogan's family, and one of them is speaking up after social media came her way.
Brooke Olesky (also known as Brooke Hogan) took to her Instagram story on Wednesday morning, claiming WWE did not invite her to be a part of her father's tributes on any of the shows.
"For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad's tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite," she said in the brief statement.
MORE: Nick Hogan Shares Statement About The Passing Of His Father, Hulk Hogan
The WWE Hall of Famer and his family had been in a variety of public feuds in the months leading up to his death, and he and Brooke had allegedly not spoken to one another in several years. She released several statements regarding his passing in the days that followed, and shed some light on their severed relationship.
In one, she noted she had moved to Florida to help take care of her father following surgery, and that's when their bond changed.
"And then all of a sudden he didn't want me at the surgeries, everything started getting covered in a thick veil...he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took a toll on me," she said.
Brooke appeared as an on-screen character alongside Hulk in TNA for several years before leaving the industry shortly thereafter. Hogan's son Nick also weighed in on his death this past week.
