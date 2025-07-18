Brie Bella Net Worth 2025
As one half of The Bella Twins, Brie Bella established herself as one of the faces of the WWE Divas division back in the 2010s. Alongside her twin sister Nikki, the duo transitioned to mainstream stars for WWE on the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality television shows.
Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Brie is also the wife of former WWE and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. And the couple's success in pro wrestling and beyond has helped them amass a significant net worth.
Name
Brie Garcia
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$12 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Television, Modeling, Podcasting, Wine Brand, Activewear Brand, Beauty Line
Salary
$1 Million annually
Businesses
Bonita Bonita by Nikki & Brie, The Nikki & Brie Show, Birdiebee, Nicole + Brizee
Endorsements
Budweiser, BetOnline.ag, Retold Recycling, Whole Foods Market
Charity
Make-A-Wish, Connor's Cure, Susan G. Koman for the Cure, UNICEF
What is Brie Bella's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Brie Bella currently has a net worth valued at $12 million. This is the combined net worth of Brie and her husband Bryan Danielson.
Brie signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella. The duo have had two separate runs with the company and are widely regarded as two of the most recognizable female stars in WWE history.
Gaining plenty of notoriety from their time on the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality television shows on the E! Network, The Bella Twins were able to breakout as mainstream stars for the promotion. This helped both Brie and Nikki to make successful transitions to life outside of the wrestling industry.
Brie Bella's Salary
While she does not currently have a WWE Legends contract like her twin sister Nikki, Brie Bella has built herself a comfortable living thanks to brand sponsorships and her businesses outside of the wrestling. Brie's annual income is currently reported to be around $1 million per year thanks to this.
Brie Bella's Businesses
Due to their overwhelming popularity from pro wrestling and reality television, The Bella Twins have worked together to start several business following their in-ring career.
In 2016, The Bella Twins launched their own YouTube channel for video blogging. The duo then transitioned to their podcast called "The Nikki & Brie Show" in 2019 which has become a hit show.
After the birth of her first child, Brie and Nikki started their own lifestyle and activewear brand called "Birdiebee" in 2017. The duo then created a body and beauty line entitled, "Nicole + Brizee" later that same year.
Finally, The Bellas launched their own wine brand and label called "Bonita Bonita By Nikki & Brie" in 2021. That same year, Nikki and Brie also launched their own baby gear collection inspired by dressing their own children.
Brie Bella's Sponsorships & Endorsements
Capitalizing on her success in the pro wrestling industry, Brie Bella has been able to secure various endorsements and sponsorships. The Bella Twins were most notably both featured in a sponsorship for beer giant, Budweiser.
The WWE Hall of Famer has also endorsed notable brands like BetOnline.ag, Retold Recycling and Whole Foods Market, among others.
Brie Bella's Charity Work
Alongside her twin sister and husband, Brie Bella has worked with several charitable organizations. During her time as a WWE star, the former WWE Divas Champion contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for sick children within the organization.
With her husband Bryan Danielson, Brie played a huge part of WWE's relationship with Connor's Cure. She also worked closely with Susan G. Komen for the Cure as well.
Finally, Brie and Nikki formed a partnership with UNICEF back in 2020 to work on a charitable baby shower.
