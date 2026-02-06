Chris Jericho Teases Outside Projects Amid WWE Speculation

What does Chris Jericho have in the works?

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Jericho's future, as he has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025.

Some fans predicted that Jericho would make his triumphant return to WWE either at the Raw on Netflix anniversary last month or at the Royal Rumble, but that didn’t happen.

However, just because he isn’t on weekly wrestling television doesn’t mean that he isn’t busy with other projects.

In a recent interview with Loaded Magazine, the 55-year-old opened up on his aspirations to do more acting while revealing that he has four projects in the works.

“I’d like to do more acting,” Jericho said. “If you can make it to a high level in wrestling- and I think I have- and you’re playing a character, that’s acting. I have about four acting projects in the can, waiting to go at the moment.”

One of the projects that Jericho has worked on is The Walk-On’s, which also features other current and former professional wrestling stars such as Steve Austin, Kenny Omega, Titus O’Neil, and Tyrus. The story focused on a group of small-town friends who join their local Division III college football team after their local factory closes down.

Jericho is also credited for a role in the psychological horror film, Self Storage, which is current in pre-production.

Will Chris Jericho Return To WWE?

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

There have been no updates on Jericho’s current contract status with AEW, so there is little clarity on what’s next for the inaugural AEW Champion.

Fightful Select reported on Sunday that Jericho had not been factored into any WWE creative plans, but sources within the company stated that there would be interest in him should he become a free agent.

Jericho reportedly signed a three-year extension with AEW in 2022, which was set to expire in late 2025. However, as noted by Sapp in his report, contract extensions are not required to be disclosed in professional wrestling.

Jericho is still listed on AEW’s official roster page.

He last wrestled in WWE in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, but did appear on a June 2022 episode of Raw via a prerecorded video to congratulate John Cena on his legendary career.

Former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys in WWE, is the latest superstar to jump between the two companies after he debuted at the Royal Rumble.

