Darby Allin Shares His Thoughts On "Crazy" DC And AEW Crossover
All Elite Wrestling and DC Comics have had a relationship going since last year when the pair created a special edition comic book featuring several top stars from the promotion, such as Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and more.
Well, that relationship is continuing to grow as the two companies are working together once again for a two-part crossover event that will feature members of the Justice League meeting the AEW roster. DC also has the new DC K.O. story going on that started with a special cover featuring Lobo and AEW Men's World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page.
Making an appearance at New York Comic Con over the weekend, Darby Allin spoke with TheSportster about the crossover and his feelings on the whole thing.
"It’s pretty crazy. I only found out about it just a little while ago. But when I heard it, I was like, wait, what? I saw the cover last week, and I was like, holy sh**, this is wild. So it’s cool to be around it. Anything that’s cross-promoting with different cultures is always fun. Because I don’t want to recycle wrestling back into wrestling."- Darby Allin [H/T Fightful]
A preview of the two issues series was shown at New York Comic Con, with the full release coming sometime in 2026.
Professional Wrestling Crossing Over Into Other Forms Of Media
Outside of the typical professional wrestling companies bringing in celebrities for an event or wrestlers moving into Hollywood, there are plenty of times fans could find professional wrestling in different forms of media.
Video games is a massive one, especially with the WWE 2K series, but they aren't the only franchise to feature wrestlers. The Like a Dragon series featured a host of New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars in a couple of installments, as well as Gears of War bringing in WWE's The New Day for the fifth main entry.
AEW wasn't the first company to crossover into comic books either, as WWE has had several with multiple different publishers throughout the years. World Championship Wrestling also attempted to move into comic books at one point, even working with Marvel in the early 2000s.
Exploring several more examples can lead down a fun rabbit hole if you're interested in the wacky world of cross-promotional tactics that professional wrestling has employed over the years. Pretty much any major company has done something to promote itself to more than just the usual wrestling fan.
