Def Rebel WWE Contract Update Amid Recent Superstar Theme Changes

Shinsuke Nakamura was one of multiple WWE Superstars to have their old theme songs returned to them in the past week.

Rick Ucchino

Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura / WWE

Change may soon be in the air when it comes to WWE theme music.

Multiple Superstars have already reverted to using older versions of their entrance songs in the past week, including Shinsuke Nakamura, The Street Profits and most recently Kairi Sane, and more alterations could be on the horizon.

Insider X account WrestleVotes reported on Friday that several wrestlers have actually been requesting a change in music for some time now, specifically mentioning former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Music production company def rebel has been the main in-house producer for WWE since 2019, and their work has been heavily criticized by wrestling fans and analysts for much of that working relationship.

A great deal of the locker room has reportedly been frustrated due to not having much of an input regarding their music, and the word now is that WWE may be finally listening to those complaints.

Def rebel's tenure with WWE may be coming to an end in the near future

The folks over at BodySlam have now learned that def rebel is currently working through the company's final contract with WWE, but it is not clear when that contract will come to an end.

"Another source indicated that the company is also expected to do some work with outside artists when it comes to music in the future, as they have recently with the likes of Mega Ran, Adam Jones, and Incendiary," BodySlam said in its report.

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch / WWE

Reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch recently collaborated with American rock band The Wonder Years on her new theme song 'New Lows' which she debuted at SummerSlam back in August.

It is not clear at this time if any other Superstar theme changes are currently in the works or imminent. We'll provide more information on the future of def rebel's WWE tenure as soon as one is made available.

