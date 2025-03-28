Dominik Mysterio Inks Perfect New Sponsorship Deal
WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio has inked a new sponsorship deal which some might call a perfect fit.
Mysterio's love for chicken tenders and nuggets in no secret among wrestling fans. The "Tendy King," as he calls himself, has talked about his passion for the fried food on numerous occasions over the years and it's known to be an essential part of his diet.
The popular heel's passion has finally landed him a new deal. In a post on Instagram earlier this week, Dom dropped a new video promoting the new, crispier chicken tenders at Wingstop.
"Are you watching? I hope so, because you're looking at 'The Tendy King,' Mysterio says in the video.
"And I've traveled the world trying different kinds of tendys, but I'll tell you what... nothing hits like Wingstop. Especially their new crispy tenders because you know what, you've got 12 different kinds of flavors and there's no way you can get bored. And their new house made Ranch is absolutely legendary, just like your boy Dirty Dom. So... crispier, saucier, dirtier. Just how I like it."- Dominik Mysterio
That might be the first time anyone's used 'dirtier' to pitch food, but there's a first time for everything.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (3/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Kevin Owens Clashed With WWE's Old Creative Regime Over Fan Intelligence
Nic Nemeth Slams Fans And Goldberg On Social Media After Match Clip Goes Viral
Cody Rhodes Makes Surprising Admission To Swerve Strickland After PWI 500 Release